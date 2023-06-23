Storm 5 Alert early Sunday morning and Sunday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Temperatures are not the only thing climbing for your weekend.

On Sunday, strong disturbance for late June could bring the threat of severe weather to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. There is risk of severe storms in all of this area, which is why we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert on Sunday.

Right now it appears we have the potential for two rounds of strong to severe storms.

The first will be a cluster of storms expected to move through the NewsChannel 5 viewing area between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The second round looks like it will move through between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

Both alerts bring chances for damaging wind, hail and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flash flooding. There is also a low threat of tornadoes.

