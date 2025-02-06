Storm 5 Alert early Thursday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

STORM 5 ALERT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

TIMING: 1AM – 7AM

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Small Hail, Spin-Up Tornadoes

A warm front has stalled just north of the Mid-State leading to our chances for strong to severe storms overnight increasing slightly.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased areas along the TN/KY boarder and north to a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms overnight.

The biggest threat with any storms overnight will be damaging wind, small hail, and while low there are chances for spin-up tornadoes.

Make sure your mobile device is on and charging when you head to bed so you can receive any alerts if issued overnight.

Also, if you have a weather radio it’s a good idea to have it nearby to wake you up if necessary.