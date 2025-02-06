Storm 5 Alert early Thursday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

STORM 5 ALERT EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
TIMING: 1AM – 7AM
THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Small Hail, Spin-Up Tornadoes
A warm front has stalled just north of the Mid-State leading to our chances for strong to severe storms overnight increasing slightly.
The Storm Prediction Center has increased areas along the TN/KY boarder and north to a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms overnight.
The biggest threat with any storms overnight will be damaging wind, small hail, and while low there are chances for spin-up tornadoes.
Make sure your mobile device is on and charging when you head to bed so you can receive any alerts if issued overnight.
Also, if you have a weather radio it’s a good idea to have it nearby to wake you up if necessary.
With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.
-Lelan Statom