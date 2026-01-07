Storm 5 Alert: First threat in 2026 for severe weather on Friday

WHAT: Approaching Storm System Brings the First Threat for Severe Storms in 2026 Prompting a Storm 5 Alert

WHEN: Friday Late Morning – Friday Evening

THREATS: Heavy Downpours Could Lead to Flash Flooding, Damaging Wind, Low Chance of Tornadoes.

IN-Depth:

It appears that we may not get out of the first week of 2026 without experiencing our first chance for strong to severe storms for the year. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a risk for severe weather Friday. Areas along the Tennessee/Kentucky boarder are under a 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms while areas west of I-65 and south of I-40 are under a 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather.

If you have travel plans Friday taking your through Memphis, Eastern Arkansas, parts of Alabama and Mississippi, or Louisiana it’s important to remain weather aware as these are the areas with the best chance of seeing strong to severe storms.

At this time, the threats we are monitoring for are damaging wind and heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding. There is a low-end chance for tornadoes as well. It’s important to make sure your mobile devices are fully charged and you have ways to receive weather warnings if you are in the path of dangerous weather.

One way you can get weather updates if you are in the path of dangerous weather is by subscribing to NewsChannel 5’s Storm 5 WeatherCall. You can scan the QR code, or click the link to learn more: https://www.newschannel5.com/weather/weathercall-severe-weather-alerts

Stay with NewsChannel 5 as we continue to monitor and update you on storm chances for Friday.