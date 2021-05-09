Storm 5 Alert for Mother's Day with threats of wind, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Storm 5 Alert will be in effect for Mother’s Day from noon until 8 p.m.

While the focus should be all about, “Mom,” Sunday we need to also remain weather aware Sunday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of a fairly strong cold front, much of Sunday morning will be spent with a southerly wind helping to warm temps and make it somewhat humid outside. Forecast models bring two lines of storms into the area.

The first around lunchtime, noon to 2 p.m. The second line looks to move through between 5pm and 8pm. It will be windy as well throughout the day with a strong south-southwesterly wind between 15 mph-25 mph, and gusting over 40mph at times.

Damaging wind will be the main concern with any storms that move through, but it’s looking likely that some heavy downpours could lead to concerns for flash flooding. Secondary threats will be hail and tornadoes.

Areas right up to Dickson County, and west are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather while everyone else in the DMA is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

