STORM 5 ALERT FRIDAY LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EVENING
TIMING: 5 PM – Midnight
THREATS: DAMAGING WIND, HEAVY RAIN, FREQUENT LIGHTNING, POSSIBLE TORNADO THREAT
In-Depth:
We’ll start the day breezy and dry, but a strong system moving in later Friday could bring storms capable of becoming strong to severe. The first storms are expected to reach northwest areas around 5 PM, moving east and exiting the Plateau by midnight. (the line looks to strengthen as it moves eastward)
Threats with these storms include damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and possible tornado threat. As 8 am Wednesday, this looks like a setup for potential supercells activity. Powerful, rotating thunderstorms that can produce very strong winds, large hail, and sometimes tornadoes… These are the storms we monitor most closely. While the tornado threat is low, it’s wise to have a plan just in case.
This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!
- Carrie Sharp