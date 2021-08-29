Storm 5 Alert: Hurricane Ida to bring threat of flash flooding, damaging wind to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rain and the threat of strong storms to Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.
Ida is expected to move into our area a little earlier than previously thought, with heavy rain and storms by Monday afternoon and evening.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Monday night through 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center also places areas south of Interstate 40 at a marginal risk, one out of five, for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out through the day Tuesday.
It's important to note - This will not be a repeat of what happened in Humphreys, Hickman and Dickson County last weekend. However, the heavy rain could aggravate creeks and rivers.