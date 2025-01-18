Storm 5 Alert in effect from tonight until midday Sunday for snow, arctic blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here we snow again — kind of.

We are under a Storm 5 Alert from midnight until noon Sunday.

Forecast models continue to trend up regarding snow chances tonight into Sunday morning. Arctic air will race in tonight and catch up with the remaining moisture in the atmosphere. That will lead to snow. The ground will take a little bit of time to cool to support accumulation, but this could lead to a dusting to half an inch for most and around 1 inch on the Plateau.

Beginning Saturday afternoon temperatures will start to fall as arctic air moves into the Mid-South. By Saturday night as the cold air catches up to the moisture in the atmosphere, we will see rain changing over to snow. Ground temperatures are warm, but expected to cool overnight which will lead to some accumulation.

WTVF

Back to those chances for snow. By midnight anything falling from the sky should be in the form of snow. Scattered snow is expected to last until midday Sunday.

Regarding accumulation, because the ground temperatures has been warm the last few days, it will take several hours for the surface to cool enough to support any accumulation. While accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, spotty accumulation will be expected on area roadways.

This will lead to slick spots for people heading to church Sunday morning, or wherever you may be heading Sunday morning.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at henry.rothenberg@newschannel5.com.