Storm 5 Alert is in effect for the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The warm front that lifted into Kentucky overnight is the reason it's warm and a bit humid today.

That is why we are calling a Storm 5 Alert for our area in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Middle Tennessee into a level two for a severe storm risk with other rural counties in a level one.

The best window for the storms in our area will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., but that will be determined by the speed of the cold front.

The front sparked a host of severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings just north of our DMA last night.

This afternoon, that front is now coming through again as a cold front. Currently, it's between Clarksville and Hopkinsville. As it bumps into the warm and damp air, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and small hail, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.