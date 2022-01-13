Storm 5 Alert issued ahead of winter weather Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More winter weather is taking aim for the mid-state. Accumulating snow is expected on Sunday. We've issued a Storm 5 Alert due to the threat.

Rain, sleet, snow are all expected this weekend. Accumulating snow is expected Sunday and may make travel treacherous.

Saturday: Cold scattered rain showers will mix with snow late day, no accumulations are expected.

Sunday: Rain/snow mix in the early afternoon will transition to all snow during the daytime hours.

The trickiest part about this snowfall event is the narrow bands of heavy snow that will likely develop Sunday afternoon.

These bands may only be 5 miles across, but will have the potential to put down over 6" of snow (potentially as much as 8"-10"). This won't be the case for everyone in our area, but those that get the heaviest snow bands will get buried fast. Currently it looks like that snow band will be near the TN/KY border.

But this will likely shift, and whatever direction is moves will have significant impact. If it shifts South and falls on I-40 it's gonna be a hot mess. If it shifts North it will have much less impact on our area. Time will tell.