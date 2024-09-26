Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert issued for overnight through 9 p.m. on Friday

STORM 5 ALERT Friday 1 a.m. - 9 p.m.

TIMING: Overnight throughout Friday Evening

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flooding, Quick spin-up tornado 

CURRENT WATCHES: Flood Watch 7 p.m. - Saturday 7 a.m.

Helene will bring a risk for damaging winds, isolated flash flooding and quick spin-up tornadoes starting overnight tonight throughout Friday night. Thankfully, we are not on the front right quadrant (which is known for numerous spin-up tornadoes)... However, this is still a tropical system so a quick spin-up cannot be ruled out. 

Main concerns continue to focus on damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.  

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

