Storm 5 Alert issued for overnight through 9 p.m. on Friday

STORM 5 ALERT Friday 1 a.m. - 9 p.m.
TIMING: Overnight throughout Friday Evening
THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flooding, Quick spin-up tornado
CURRENT WATCHES: Flood Watch 7 p.m. - Saturday 7 a.m.
Helene will bring a risk for damaging winds, isolated flash flooding and quick spin-up tornadoes starting overnight tonight throughout Friday night. Thankfully, we are not on the front right quadrant (which is known for numerous spin-up tornadoes)... However, this is still a tropical system so a quick spin-up cannot be ruled out.
Main concerns continue to focus on damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.
-Carrie Sharp