Storm 5 Alert issued for Saturday, expecting dangerously cold weather

Expecting dangerously cold weather and light snow showers this weekend.

IN-DEPTH

A coastal low is developing off of the Carolinas Friday into Saturday, bringing moisture across the Mid-South and southeast.

A prolonged Arctic air mass is bringing below normal temperatures, resulting in snow chances. Light snow showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures possible.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place beginning Friday at midnight, going through lunchtime Monday. This will NOT be a major snow event, but due to lingering winter weather, this will be impactful.

WHEN

Saturday, January 31st

THREATS

Snowfall an inch or less in the Plateau and a dusting everywhere else. Bigger concern is dangerously cold weather with sub zero windchills.

For those like myself with loved ones in the Carolinas or if anyone is traveling, head's up because they're expecting a major snow storm.