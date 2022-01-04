Watch
Storm 5 Alert issued for snowy forecast later this week

Henry Rothenberg's weather forecast Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 17:57:56-05

THE WEATHER ROLLER COASTER THAT IS 2022 CONTINUES AS ANOTHER COLD FRONT HEADS TOWARDS THE MID-SOUTH BRINGING WITH IT FRIGID TEMPERATURES AND MORE CHANCES FOR SNOW. — The weather roller coaster that is 2022 continues as another cold front heads towards the mid-South bringing with it frigid temperatures and more chances for snow.

A cold front will move Wednesday through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with cold air slowly moving in behind it. The cold air — plus an area of low pressure south of us that will usher in moisture from the Gulf — will bring the right ingredients for winter weather.

Thursday morning will start with a chance for a rain/snow mix that will quickly changeover to all snow by mid-morning. The snow will last into Thursday evening likely bringing anywhere from around 1 to 2 inches of accumulation for much of areas along Interstate 65 with 3 to 4 inches in the Cumberland Plateau.

This is a complex forecast that has a number of variables that continue to change. Make sure you’ve downloaded our free Storm Shield App so you can stay connected and informed with this changing forecast.

