Storm 5 Alert: Late Sunday night through Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert will go into effect for late Sunday night through Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The mild temperatures that have been the story for several days are about to come crashing down as a strong cold front sweeps through the Mid-South Sunday night into Monday morning.

Much of Sunday will be dry with windy conditions, but Sunday afternoon a few scattered storms could develop ahead of the cold front. A line of storms will move through the NewsChannel 5 viewing areas between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, bringing the threat for strong to severe storms for mainly for areas west of I-65.

Damaging wind will be the main concern with the line of storms, but it’s looking likely that some heavy downpours could lead to isolated concerns for flash flooding. Secondary threats will be very slight chances for both small hail and isolated tornadoes.

The cold front should be through the area by midday and temperatures will tumble from the upper 50s and lower 60s in the morning to the low to mid 40s by lunchtime.

