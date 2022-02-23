Storm 5 Alert: More rain on the way Thursday brings concern for flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are bracing for heavy rain that could bring flooding to Middle Tennessee on Thursday, prompting a Storm 5 Alert.

The second storm system of the week is set to bring heavy rain to the area all day on Thursday. With many areas receiving inches of rain on Tuesday, and more rain is expected to fall in this next system, concerns for flooding are high.

While our current flood watch continues until Wednesday at 12 p.m., it is very likely that another flood watch will be issued for Thursday.

Given how much rain we have already seen this year, (over 3.5 inches above average) the ground is already extremely saturated — meaning it won't take much for flooding to occur.

