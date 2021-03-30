Storm 5 Alert: Overnight rain brings potential for flash flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Storm 5 Alert has been issued for Tuesday night into mid-day Wednesday as more rain could lead to more flash flooding.

Locally heavy rain and a few storms are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The Storm 5 Alert will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday and last through about 12 p.m. Wednesday, depending on how much rain falls overnight.

Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday and 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. This could lead to flash flooding in some spots since the ground is saturated and area rivers and streams are still high from this weekend's downpour.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from this evening through late Wednesday night.

WTVF Overnight rain on Tuesday into Wednesday is bringing the threat of more flash flooding in the mid-state.

A few storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible, mainly from along the Tennessee River into West Tennessee. The best chance for this is during a window from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., starting west and ending east. Specifically for the Metro Nashville area, the timing is between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

WTVF Storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring the potential for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Behind the primary front, scattered showers are possible throughout the day. Wednesday's high will be set in the early morning hours.

