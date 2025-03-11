Storm 5 Alert: Storms expected Friday into Saturday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While much of the week has been mild and gorgeous, our attention is turning to Friday and Saturday with the potential for strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a risk for severe weather Friday and again Saturday. This is thanks to a couple of storm systems moving through the area.

For Friday, while the greatest threat is over West Tennessee almost all of the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for storms that could bring damaging winds and heavy rain. While it’s still too early to definitely say, isolated tornado chances are not out of the question.

Saturday’s chances are a little better for strong to severe storms with the same threats being a concern.

WTVF The risks for Saturday, March 17, 2025, for storms and severe weather.

If you have plans outdoors Friday evening, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan. Regardless of the severe chances, we will see rain and strong winds.

By Saturday late afternoon and night, the third and final round of storms will move through. Strong wind and heavy rain are once again the biggest threat with concerns that isolated tornado chances could increase.

