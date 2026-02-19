Storm 5 Alert Thursday

TIMING: ALL OF THURSDAY

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Potential for Power Outages

While this system is not expected to bring anything close to last month’s Ice Storm, we are closely monitoring the potential for strong, gusty winds throughout Thursday across the entire NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert for all of Thursday.

The primary concern will be the possibility of isolated power outages due to strong winds. Strong wind gusts could cause already weakened tree branches to snap, potentially bringing down power lines in some locations.

The greatest risk for impactful winds appears to be along the Tennessee–Kentucky border and areas farther north. The Storm Prediction Center places this region in a 1 out of 5 risk area for stronger wind gusts.

Forecast models indicate sustained gusts generally between 20 and 30 mph, but isolated gusts could exceed 50 mph at times on Thursday. While this falls below severe thunderstorm criteria, it is still strong enough to break weakened branches or compromise power lines that may have been damaged during last month’s storm.

As a precaution, keep mobile devices fully charged while at home so you are prepared in the event of a power outage.