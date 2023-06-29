Storm 5 Alert Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While heat remains a big concern in our forecast, a complex of thunderstorms will bring a threat for strong to severe storms for some across Kentucky and Middle Tennessee Thursday. Much of Middle Tennessee and all of Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe storms for Thursday morning, through lunchtime. Because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from 9am - 1pm.

While heavy downpours are possible, are main concerns with these storms will be damaging wind and hail.

Back to our original weather threat...the heat. If a storms does not pass over your area you still need to remain weather-aware as dangerous heat is forecasted. Highs will top out near 100, with heat indices (what it feels like) anywhere from 105 - 115 depending on where you area. Parts of Middle Tennessee are under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday and Friday.

Areas along I-65 are under a Heat Advisory Thursday, before being upgraded Friday to an Excessive Heat Warning.

