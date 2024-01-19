Watch Now
Storm 5 Alert to continue until Sunday morning due to extreme cold, snow and ice on the ground

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 12:11:00-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Storm 5 Alert will continue until Sunday morning due to extreme cold and snow/ice still on the ground.

The snow and freezing rain have moved out, but another surge of Arctic air will keep us in the deep freeze this weekend with dangerously cold wind chills.

Amy recommends:

Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability

"Forrest Sanders introduces us to a woman named Hope, who had an incredible journey from Africa to Nashville. She spent time in the snow this week making memories for others and sharing that nothing can hold you back."

-Amy Watson

Storm 5 Weather