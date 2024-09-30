Storm 5 Titan made an appearance at Harpeth Valley Elementary School for Community Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storm 5 Titan made a visit to Harpeth Valley Elementary School on Monday for Community Day!

Community Day at Harpeth Valley Elementary School is a annual event where the school brings local organizations and community helpers for the students to explore and connect with.

Metro Fire, Metro Police, WeGo, Metro Police Mounted Patrol, the zoo, a semi from Averitt, and Storm 5 Titan were some of the vehicles for the students to explore.