Storm damage reported in Lawrence County Tuesday morning

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawrence County officials are responding to storm damage following Tuesday morning's severe weather.

A Tornado Warning was issued just after 3 a.m. for Northern Lawrence County and units received multiple calls for service including trees down, structural damage and reports of injuries from a fallen tree on a vehicle.

Crews are operating in the area and checking structures, removing trees from roadways and responding to regular 911 calls.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue added that only two storm related injuries have been reported.

They ask that you avoid travel in the effected area if possible.

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