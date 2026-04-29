Storm delays Nashville SC Concacaf semifinal at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kickoff for Nashville SC’s Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal match against Tigres UANL at GEODIS Park has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions, tournament officials announced Tuesday night.

The game is now set to begin at 8:30 p.m. CDT, subject to further changes as officials continue monitoring conditions.

Concacaf said the decision was made after consulting with local stakeholders. Officials said they will continue monitoring developing weather conditions and provide updates as they become available.