Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Storms, tornadoes cause widespread damage in Middle Tennessee

items.[0].videoTitle
Woman says second thought likely saved her life when a massive tree fell on her home.
shelby ave.jpeg
Posted at 6:05 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 00:00:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe storms and tornadoes raced through the mid-state bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain with them.

Three tornadoes hit the mid-state Thursday night:

  • Smyrna: EF1 - winds up to 95 mph
  • Gladeville/Nashville Superspeedway: EF-0 winds up to 85 mph
  • Waynesboro: EF2 Winds up to 130 mph, 1 person injured

Many counties throughout the region saw similar damage of large trees falling on homes and power lines. Crews had to close part of State Route 259 in Sumner County due to so much debris on the road.

Photos: Storms cause damage across Middle Tennessee

Portland Mayor Mike Callis posted to the city's Facebook page, saying a possible tornado hit the area of 259. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

Strong winds damaged homes and caused power outages in Williamson and Davidson Counties.

chestnut hill.jpeg
Tree down on Chestnut Hill in Nashville.
17th.jpeg
17th Avenue Nashville
17th boscobel.jpeg
17th and Boscobel - Nashville
hermitage.jpeg
Hermitage Ave. Nashville
hermitage2.jpeg
Hermitage Ave. Nashville
fairfield3.jpeg
Fairfield Ave. Nashville

A smaller, second line of storms prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Wayne, Maury and Lewis Counties. National Weather Service received reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground in Wayne County.

The warning was canceled for Perry and Wayne Counties just before 8 p.m.

Lawrence Co. EMA Director Bill Phillips discusses possible tornado touchdowns

All of Lewis County lost power due to the storms. Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative posted updates to its Facebook page as crews worked to restore power.

At a home in Smyrna, strong winds flipped an RV, damaged the roof and front porch.

Storm damage reported in Smyrna

Golf ball-size hail fell at Top Golf in Nashville, which made the game almost impossible for customers who couldn't tell hail apart from their golf balls.

Top Golf hail

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast