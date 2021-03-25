Storms, tornadoes cause widespread damage in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe storms and tornadoes raced through the mid-state bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain with them.
Three tornadoes hit the mid-state Thursday night:
- Smyrna: EF1 - winds up to 95 mph
- Gladeville/Nashville Superspeedway: EF-0 winds up to 85 mph
- Waynesboro: EF2 Winds up to 130 mph, 1 person injured
Many counties throughout the region saw similar damage of large trees falling on homes and power lines. Crews had to close part of State Route 259 in Sumner County due to so much debris on the road.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis posted to the city's Facebook page, saying a possible tornado hit the area of 259. However, that has not yet been confirmed.
Outage alert: CEMC crews are currently working to restore power to around 451 members in Robertson, Stewart and Sumner Counties due to this evening’s storms.— CumberlandEMC (@CumberlandEMC) March 26, 2021
Our Portland District was hit the hardest and suffered quite a bit of damage. pic.twitter.com/dPuCpVfOER
Strong winds damaged homes and caused power outages in Williamson and Davidson Counties.
A smaller, second line of storms prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Wayne, Maury and Lewis Counties. National Weather Service received reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground in Wayne County.
The warning was canceled for Perry and Wayne Counties just before 8 p.m.
All of Lewis County lost power due to the storms. Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative posted updates to its Facebook page as crews worked to restore power.
At a home in Smyrna, strong winds flipped an RV, damaged the roof and front porch.
Golf ball-size hail fell at Top Golf in Nashville, which made the game almost impossible for customers who couldn't tell hail apart from their golf balls.