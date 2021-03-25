Storms, tornadoes cause widespread damage in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe storms and tornadoes raced through the mid-state bringing strong winds, hail and heavy rain with them.

Three tornadoes hit the mid-state Thursday night:

Smyrna: EF1 - winds up to 95 mph

Gladeville/Nashville Superspeedway: EF-0 winds up to 85 mph

Waynesboro: EF2 Winds up to 130 mph, 1 person injured

Many counties throughout the region saw similar damage of large trees falling on homes and power lines. Crews had to close part of State Route 259 in Sumner County due to so much debris on the road.

Photos: Storms cause damage across Middle Tennessee

Portland Mayor Mike Callis posted to the city's Facebook page, saying a possible tornado hit the area of 259. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

Outage alert: CEMC crews are currently working to restore power to around 451 members in Robertson, Stewart and Sumner Counties due to this evening’s storms.



Our Portland District was hit the hardest and suffered quite a bit of damage. pic.twitter.com/dPuCpVfOER — CumberlandEMC (@CumberlandEMC) March 26, 2021

Strong winds damaged homes and caused power outages in Williamson and Davidson Counties.

WTVF Tree down on Chestnut Hill in Nashville.

WTVF 17th Avenue Nashville

WTVF 17th and Boscobel - Nashville

Levi Ismail / WTVF Hermitage Ave. Nashville

Levi Ismail / WTVF Hermitage Ave. Nashville

Levi Ismail / WTVF Fairfield Ave. Nashville

A smaller, second line of storms prompted a Tornado Warning for parts of Wayne, Maury and Lewis Counties. National Weather Service received reports of a confirmed tornado on the ground in Wayne County.

The warning was canceled for Perry and Wayne Counties just before 8 p.m.

Lawrence Co. EMA Director Bill Phillips discusses possible tornado touchdowns

All of Lewis County lost power due to the storms. Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative posted updates to its Facebook page as crews worked to restore power.

At a home in Smyrna, strong winds flipped an RV, damaged the roof and front porch.

Storm damage reported in Smyrna

Golf ball-size hail fell at Top Golf in Nashville, which made the game almost impossible for customers who couldn't tell hail apart from their golf balls.