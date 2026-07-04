Storms cut short Nashville's Prelude to the Fourth as city looks ahead to Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms cut short Nashville's early Fourth of July celebration Friday, sending families scrambling for shelter after heavy rain and lightning moved through downtown.

The Prelude to the Fourth drew families from across the country to Walk of Fame Park, which transformed into a family fun zone filled with inflatables, games and live entertainment. Three stages across downtown kept the music going as the countdown to America's 250th birthday got underway a day early.

Scott Powell said the turnout captured the spirit of the event.

"It's beautiful to see all the different people and see them all come together to celebrate; that's a beautiful thing."

Visitors traveled from across the country to take in Nashville's music, Southern hospitality and the energy of the holiday weekend.

Roger Osorio, visiting from the Northeast, said the trip was about more than just the holiday.

"Just getting to experience the Nashville culture, you know what I mean, because we're from the Northeast, so we get a little southern cooking and stuff like that... catch the vibes out here and see how it goes."

For many attendees, Nashville's music scene was the main draw.

Victor Junior said the city's reputation lived up to expectations.

"The music for sure. I appreciate the music; I know it's a staple out here, so I appreciate the music and the vibes and energy."

But just as the festivities were getting underway, dark clouds rolled in. Heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms forced organizers to cancel the remainder of Friday's Prelude to the Fourth. Despite the interruption, the celebratory spirit remained.

"No, you can't stop the celebration; this is the United States of America. This is the best place to be in your whole life."

Organizers are now turning their attention to Saturday's Let Freedom Sing celebration. The fun kicks off at noon at the Amazon Family Fun Zone, with music continuing throughout the day before an all-star lineup takes over the Jack Daniel's Broadway Stage at 7 p.m., including Nick Jonas, Boyz II Men, The All-American Rejects and Ne-Yo.

The Nashville Symphony will perform before the celebration wraps up with what organizers say is the largest fireworks and drone show in Nashville's history at 9:30 p.m.

Those coming just for the fireworks are encouraged to watch from Lower Broadway, Riverfront Park, Public Square Park or Ascend Amphitheater. Backpacks and coolers are not allowed inside the concert area.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy