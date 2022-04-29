Storms, sun expected for weekend weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much like last weekend, this one will be another warm one with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Unlike last weekend, this weekend will bring a chance for showers and storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Thankfully, most of the rain will happen during the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday leaving both Saturday and Sunday afternoon mostly dry. A couple of stray showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but they would be brief and very isolated.

Late Saturday night into Sunday a weak cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. One or two of the storms late Saturday may have some briefly gusty wind with it, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Rain should come to an end for everyone by lunchtime Sunday leaving us with dry conditions for Nashville SC.