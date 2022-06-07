Storms will impact your Tuesday evening plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As our stormy setup continues, and disturbances continue to slide through the area, another afternoon of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted for Tuesday. While not everyone will see storms, those that do can expect heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, damaging wind, small hail, and even a minimal chance of isolated tornadoes.

Between more storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, and more Wednesday we will likely add anywhere from one to three additional inches of rain across the Mid-State on top of what we have already seen these last couple of days.

Wednesday all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Along with flooding, damaging wind, small hail, and even a very slight chance for an isolated tornado all remain possible. Because of this, there is a chance we will be calling for a Storm 5 Alert for Wednesday.

Thursday we will enjoy a break in the stormy pattern with highs in the mid 80s.