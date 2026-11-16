Stranded travelers may have options to recover some costs from the FAA ground stop. Here’s where to start

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a weekend many airport travelers may never forget, and if you were caught in the disruption, there are steps you can take right now to potentially recover some of your costs for delayed travel.

Megan Cooper with AAA said the first thing impacted travelers should do is hold on to every receipt.

"If you had to stay in a hotel, if you've had to purchase anything, if you've had meals, go ahead and save all those receipts," said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson for AAA.

Keeping documentation of what you've spent is going to be key to maximizing your chances of getting some money back on delay-related expenses.

Due to the nature of the ground stop, it's unlikely your airline is required to reimburse you for costs beyond your airfare, if you decided not to travel.

However, Cooper said it's worth checking with them anyway to see what expenses they may cover, because policies can vary depending on the situation.

"Especially if you are stranded at an airport, your airline is likely going to be your best source of what happens next," Cooper said.

If you purchased travel insurance when you booked your flight, Cooper said to go through the details carefully — you might be surprised by what's covered.

"A lot of people, even if they do purchase that travel insurance, they may not know everything that's included, so it may be that you have more coverage than you anticipated," Cooper said.

If you used a travel agent, Cooper also recommends reaching out to them to explore your options.

Even if you didn't purchase travel insurance, you may still have a path to reimbursement for hotels, meals or a rental car depending on how you paid for your flight. Andrea Giordano, who runs Nashville Cheap Flights said some credit cards offer travel insurance that can cover delay-related costs — so it's worth checking whether the card you used to book your travel includes that benefit.

One potential catch: you may need to have paid for your meals, rental cars, and hotels on the same credit card you used to book the travel in order to qualify.

Giordano also recommends checking with your airline first before filing any insurance or credit card claim, as some policies require you to file with the airline before pursuing other reimbursement options.

For anyone with upcoming travel — including those heading out for Thanksgiving — Cooper has one more piece of advice.

"If you have upcoming travel, make sure you are downloading your airline app, make sure that you are opting in to all of those notifications," Cooper said.

Another key piece of advice from Cooper, in the event your flight is canceled or delayed, don't immediately rebook yourself until you understand your airlines rebooking and refund policy, you could end up paying for something that would have been covered.

Below is a full statement of tips from Andrea Gioradano with advice for working to get some of your expenses refunded.

Here are my recommendations for passengers who were impacted by the FAA ground stop:

Check with your airline - you generally have two main options when an instance happens like this: you can either get a full refund on your flight or you can rebook for an alternate time. A lot of airlines automatically rebook passengers when delays of this nature happen so you can either accept that new departure time, or you could rebook for another time. You also want to check with your airline to see if they are covering hotel or food allowances during the delay. Keep all receipts of expenses you have during that time so that when you follow up with the airline post-event, you have records of your expenses.

File a claim if you have travel insurance - in many cases, travel insurance will want to make sure you have filed a claim with the airline first, but again, keep your receipts and file a claim with your insurance as well to see what else they cover.

Check with your travel credit card - You may be able to recover delay-related costs through your credit card trip insurance policy. Coverage usually applies only if the fare and subsequent delay-related expenses were charged to that card and caps often run a few hundred dollars per ticket. Be sure to file claims quickly as most cards have a 60-90 day limit on when you can file a claim.

I also asked Megan Cooper with AAA for some travel advice going into the holidays and handling canceled or delayed flights.

Flight disruptions and passenger preparedness- Check before heading to the airport. Travelers should monitor their airline's app, website and flight notifications before leaving home. A flight showing as scheduled may still be affected by the ground stop.

Stay in contact with your airline. Travelers already at the airport should monitor announcements and airline communications. Contacting the airline through its app or online channels may be faster than waiting in line at the airport.-

Be prepared for a ripple effect. Even after the FAA lifts a ground stop, travelers could experience additional delays and cancellations as airlines work through aircraft and crew scheduling disruptions.

Avoid making your own changes prematurely. Before canceling or purchasing another ticket, travelers should understand their airline's rebooking and refund policies.

Allow extra time and flexibility. Travelers with connecting flights, cruise departures, hotel reservations or other time-sensitive plans should contact their travel providers as soon as possible if their itinerary is affected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.