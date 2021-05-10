Strawberry Jubilee, night market return to Nashville Farmers' Market this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Strawberry Jubilee will be making its return this week at the Nashville Farmers' Market, kicking off on Monday. Next week the night market is making its triumphant as well.

It's a good way to support local businesses in a year that's been especially tough for vendors at the market.

Not only will you be able to buy some locally grown strawberries and the jubilee, but you'll also be able to buy a large variety of strawberry drinks, ice cream, beignets, and horchata, just to name some of what will be available.

There is also an online contest running this week on Instagram where you show your best strawberry creation or how you like to celebrate the season. The winner will receive a market bundle of goodies valued at $100. Go to the market's Instagram for updates on the contest.

The night market kicks off on May 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. This will be its tenth year where people can come out on the third Friday of each month to enjoy vendors and restaurants plus live music.

In terms of COVID-19, the market says they are committed to safety. They installed ionized air purifiers, everything is spaced out more, public spaces are regularly cleaned and hand sanitizer is available.