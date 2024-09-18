Stressed choosing a daycare for your child? Consumer Reports has some tips!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've recently had a baby and are about to return to work you may be preparing to send your infant to day care.

Sending your baby to daycare for the first time is a big deal and can be a really emotional time and it's a milestone for parents and their babies.

Sometimes parents are nervous...sometimes they feel a little guilty. But there are some easy ways to make the transition smoother for you and your little one.

Bianca Sanchez spent a year with her daughter while working from home due to the pandemic. When it was time to return to the office, she made plans for her daughter to start daycare - like 62 percent of children ages 5 and younger who are cared for by someone else while their parents work.

“It was tough. I was really, really sad but at the same time I felt a sense of relief because the mom-guilt was overwhelming and my performance at work was declining,” said Sanchez.

Many new parents share Bianca’s feelings, which is why Consumer Reports shares some tips from parenting experts.

When you begin your search for a daycare, ask local parents, friends, and acquaintances for their opinions and experiences -- and even ask in your neighborhood’s Facebook group!

After you’ve identified a few options, take the time to pay them an in-person visit.

“You can also ask to take a tour while the daycare is in session to ensure the environment is safe and nurturing,” said Consumer Reports Angela Lashbrook.

This can help you avoid risky situations, such as centers that don’t prioritize safe sleep or that use recalled or dangerous toys.

Once you’ve decided on the right daycare, experts recommend easing you and your baby into the new routine by visiting the daycare center with your child before their first day to help them become familiar with the caregivers.

Daycares are often noisier than many homes, so prepare them for noise and new sleeping arrangements.

“Child care experts recommend acclimating babies to sleeping with the sounds of quiet voices around them, or for toddlers to use a cot at home to get them used to sleeping on an unfamiliar sleep surface,” Lashbrook said.

You might also be asked to bring the essential items on or before the first day.

“These can include diaper wipes, diaper creams, extra clothes, bottles, and a sleep sack for your baby or a blanket for your toddler.”

And don’t forget a family photo! Children love to see photos of themselves and their loved ones, especially while they’re away!

And parents love to see a happy baby when it’s time to go home.

And don't forget photos for you. When my babies started daycare many years ago, I kept a little photo album with me at work of the kids that I could look at during the day and that really helped especially when I first returned to work.

And remember: It’s pretty common for kids to catch what seems like every cough, cold and virus when they start daycare. Be sure to Discuss this with your pediatrician and stay vigilant about hand-washing and vaccinations.

