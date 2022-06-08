Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

(WTVF) — The chance for showers and storms remain in our forecast Wednesday. A few of those could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

Overnight, a cold front will push across the region, and that will leave us with a dry day for the start of the CMA Fest Thursday.

It'll be humid again Wednesday, but once the front is to our east, the humidity levels will drop tomorrow; so, it'll feel nice when you're outside. Another cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms Friday.