Watch
News

Actions

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

Lelan's morning forecast: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 11:41:10-04

(WTVF) — The chance for showers and storms remain in our forecast Wednesday. A few of those could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

download-1.png

Overnight, a cold front will push across the region, and that will leave us with a dry day for the start of the CMA Fest Thursday.

thumbnail_Lelan10.png

It'll be humid again Wednesday, but once the front is to our east, the humidity levels will drop tomorrow; so, it'll feel nice when you're outside. Another cold front will bring a chance for showers and storms Friday.

download.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap