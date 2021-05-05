Strong winds damage Wilson Central baseball field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High winds twisted metal and blew over fences at Wilson Central High School Tuesday morning.

The school's baseball field was hit by what appears to be either straight line winds or a tornado. The damage happened around 6:45 a.m. or earlier and no one witnessed what happened.

However, baseball coach Anthony Ford witnessed the damage shortly thereafter.

"We've got a foul pole that's been bent, the scoreboard of course," said Ford. "There is a band trailer that was out by the parking lot that was actually flipped up on the scoreboard. And the scoreboard was laying over in the field. About 600 feet of outfield fence including our hitters out wall. Everything towards outfield base seems to be fine."

Ford said he's unclear how much the damage will cost the school. Other nearby scoreboards were also twisted or knocked over.

The weather has caused senior night at the school to be postponed. Baseball pitcher Tristan Lewis said he's sad about the damage because Tuesday was probably the last night they would play on the field.

"It's tough. Especially with not having a season last year, being canceled with COVID. It is what it is, though. Just power through it, do what you can," said Lewis.

Ford said they're going to try to have the game Wednesday on a different field.