Struggling with housing costs? Here’s where to find help with rent, mortgage payments, and tenant issues

If you’re struggling to keep up with housing costs, help is available at the local, state, and federal levels. Below are some places to start if you need assistance with rent or mortgage payments, are dealing with landlord-tenant issues, or are looking for longer-term housing support. Each program serves different needs, and many can be accessed by calling directly or applying online.

Rental assistance Emergency rent assistance for families is available across Tennessee and Kentucky through the Salvation Army. In Davidson County, the Metro Action Commission offers a universal application to connect renters to programs and services, including rental assistance.

Landlord-Tenant problems The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee & the Cumberlands created this document that lists your rights as a renter, including what to do if you have concerns about garbage, bugs, or rats, or things like your heat, gas, water, sewage, or plumbing. If you live in any Tennessee county other than Anderson, Blount, Bradley, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Maury, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sevier, Shelby, Sullivan, Sumner, Washington, Williamson, or Wilson, these different renter rights and protections apply.

Mortgage help Your local 211 can connect you to help with your mortgage and other resources to help you stay in your home. Call 211 or visit online to connect with available assistance in your area.

Housing Choice Voucher The Housing Choice Voucher program helps very low-income renters, seniors, families, and people with disabilities afford safe, stable housing in the private market. It is a federal rental assistance program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In Tennessee, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency administers the program in 72 counties. Learn more about eligibility and applying.

