Stuck in-between jobs, grandmother struggles with food and rent.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local woman called the NewsChannel5 newsroom down on her luck. She said the system helps those with nothing, while the ones fighting to make a living wage are scraping by.

NewsChannel5's Alexandra Koehn went out to meet with her on the systemic issue as she faces food and housing insecurity.

"It’s frustrating because the system is set up to help those who don’t do nothing. Not work, not pay rent and live in the housing authority," Kim Stevens said. "I pay rent here, I’ve got a car, I’ve got real bills."

In-between jobs, she said she was denied food stamps. She showed NewsChannel5 Photojournalist Jordan Powell a nearly empty fridge.

She was a caregiver until a month ago before one of her client's died.

"I just wanted the system to see— they claim I make too much but where’s my food ya know?" Stevens said.

She has custody of her grandson. His mom died, and his dad is accused of murder.

“When they denied me stamps, I started having to take my money out of the rent, just to feed my autistic grandson," Stevens said. “I’ve pretty much been his everything with his father being locked up, and his mom passing of an overdose. I’m literally all he’s got."

She's been to Metro Action Commission and is waiting to see if $900 in back rent will be covered.

"The system is broken because it’s not set up to where if you work and pay bills and you get a little bit behind... they help you out," Stevens said.

Currently, she's interviewing with McDonald's, so hopefully her circumstances turn around soon.

“It’s frustrating because if I choose to do nothing with my life, and not work, then I would get full benefits. I would get stamps, I would get TennCare, I would get all the help 100%.” Stevens said. “But because I choose to work and try and pay bills, I get penalized for it, and so does my grandson.”

Kim said she's been to Second Harvest's food bank. She encourages the community to donate to organizations that provide healthy food to those in need.