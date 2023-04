NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student at Johnson Alternative Learning Center was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school.

The unidentified 15-year-old student attempted to pass through the school's metal detectors with a 9mm handgun, according to Metro police. The student was stopped by school security and was detained until Metro officers arrived to take him into custody.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.