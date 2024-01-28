Student-athletes and performers invited to discuss mental health at APAF 'Where We Play: Nashville' event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, college and high school athletes and entertainers can discuss the importance of taking care of their mental health at an event at Belmont University.

According to the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, who is hosting the event, more than one out of every three athletes report mental health challenges. Performers are twice as likely to experience depression compared to the general population.

The APA Foundation will talk to students about how to support their mental health at Belmont University's Fisher Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 for an event titled, "Where We Play: Nashville."

Students from Belmont, Vanderbilt, Tennessee State, and Fisk University are invited as well as surrounding high school students.

The event will feature award-winning athletes and performers who will be able to share their own stories, including world champion swimmer Michael Phelps who will be appearing by video. Also included is champion swimmer Allison Schmitt, former NFL player Eric Decker, Grammy-nominated artists Britt Nicole and Blessing Offor, recording artist Drew Baldridge, and two-time MLB World Series Champion, and APA Foundation Board Member, Ben Zobrist, in addition to others.

The event will also connect the students to mental health support and help them learn skills to manage their well-being.

Registration is free, but it has to be submitted no later than 9 a.m. Sunday morning. You can register here.