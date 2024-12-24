Students at Johnson Learning Center receive holiday surprise after making the honor roll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes, disruptive behavior can lead to students facing expulsion. At Metro Nashville Public Schools, those students may find themselves at Johnson Alternative Learning Center. However, starting on the wrong foot doesn’t mean they can’t find their way back.

This holiday season, a special surprise awaited honor roll students from Johnson Learning Center—not on Santa Claus Lane, but on Demonbreun.

At Vibes Bar and Lounge, students were treated to gifts ranging from clothes to tablets, along with a free meal.

"Ohhhh, ho ho ho! Merry Christmas, boys and girls," rang out from a jolly Saint Nick.

Brandon Williams, co-founder of Cooking the Wright Way, explained the purpose behind the event:

"We wanted to extend our arms and hands to the parents and let them know we’ve got your back," he said.

Sterling Wright, also of Cooking the Wright Way, emphasized the importance of showing love to these students.

"These are the kids nobody thinks about," Wright said. "Some people have turned their backs on them, but everybody makes mistakes. Look at how they’ve learned from those mistakes."

The event was made possible with help from the First Lady Chef of Cooking the Wright Way and the owner of Vibes Bar and Lounge.

For parents like Ebony Thompson, Johnson Learning Center has been transformative.

"Johnson changed my son’s life," Thompson said of her son Casey. "He was going down the wrong path and doing the wrong things. Now that he’s at Johnson, he’s into school, and he wants to learn."

As the students left, Wright shared a heartfelt message:

"No matter what your record says, we’re looking at your heart and hard work," he said.

And like Santa, Wright reminded the students:

"You never know who is watching. So be good for goodness’ sake."

