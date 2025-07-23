Choose How You Move creates new service to help students and staff at two local high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new transit service will make it easier for students and staff at two Metro Nashville high schools get to and from school this upcoming school year.

The new service is funded by the Choose How You Move program. The two routes will help service students and staff at McGavock and Glencliff High Schools.

“We know many of our high school students rely on transit to get to their classes and for some of them, gaps in that service have made it challenging,” said Mayor O’Connell. “The new service to McGavock and Glencliff High Schools is another way we’re already making it easier to get around using transit.”

The Mayor and some council members say they chose these two routes near McGavock and Glencliff because they have proven to be two of the routes with consistent student ridership.

“In District 15, I know there are many students who routinely use WeGo to get to and from McGavock. Students were walking from the #6 bus stop on Lebanon Pike, up McGavock Pike, to the school. The new link makes that a much safer and shorter journey,” said District 15 Council Member Jeff Gregg.

This service will combine with a partnership that's already in place between WeGo and MNPS called the StrIDe program. It allows students and staff to ride WeGo for no charge. Over the past year, the program provided more than 700,000 rides. Both routes will serve riders twice each school day.

“The service, combined with the ability for our high school students to ride WeGo at no cost through the StrIDe program, removes barriers and expands access to Metro Nashville Public Schools. This is another step toward ensuring every student can engage fully in their education and choose the academic program that is right for them," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Metro Nashville Public Schools.

