Students, bus monitor checked out at hospital after MNPS bus crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two students and a bus monitor were sent to be checked out at the hospital following a crash involving a Metro Nashville school bus early Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 6:30a.m. at Shelby Ave. and South 4th Street.

According to Metro Schools, the bus was transporting students to Cora Howe School when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. Two students and a bus monitor were on board at the time and the three were taken to a hospital after reporting neck and back pain.

The parents have been notified about the accident, the district said.