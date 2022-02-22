Watch
Students, bus monitor checked out at hospital after MNPS bus crash

Bus was rear-ended on Shelby Ave. Tuesday morning
NewsChannel 5
Minor injuries reported after crash involving MNPS school bus
Posted at 7:33 AM, Feb 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two students and a bus monitor were sent to be checked out at the hospital following a crash involving a Metro Nashville school bus early Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 6:30a.m. at Shelby Ave. and South 4th Street.

According to Metro Schools, the bus was transporting students to Cora Howe School when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. Two students and a bus monitor were on board at the time and the three were taken to a hospital after reporting neck and back pain.

The parents have been notified about the accident, the district said.

