Students from surrounding school districts march on the streets of Downtown Nashville to demand gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, people from across the Mid-state came together once again to march for gun control.

This march was the latest of several in Downtown Nashville in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at The Covenant School.

Around 100 people walked from Public Square Park to the Capitol.

Many of the marchers were high school students who wanted to participate in some of the marches earlier this week but couldn’t, so they held this one.

They’re hoping Tennessee lawmakers will hear their pleas for tougher gun laws. Some of the students said their anxiety is so bad since The Covenant School shooting, even the sound of a balloon popping is triggering.

"That just gets everyone so much anxiety. Like Ruby, said even a door slamming now. Everyone is so tense all the time and it’s not the atmosphere we want to be going into school in. It’s not what we want for the next generation and the ones below us," Franklin High School student Lindsay Hornick said.

At the end of the march, people laid their protest signs, flowers and stuffed animals on the steps of the Capitol. It was a memorial for The Covenant school shooting victims.

Monday will mark 2 weeks since six people were shot and killed at the school.