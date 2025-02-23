Students use art to express gun violence concerns following Antioch Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One month after the shooting at Antioch High School high school students needed an avenue to discuss those feelings.

Given the space for Nashville students to express how they feel answers flood in.

"At Hume-Fogg when something like this happens when gun violence happens after that nothing really happens," said student, Progress Onuorah.

In the same community as the Antioch High School Shooting a month ago a room opens for these young adults at the Southeast Community Center to share pain and concern through expression.

Olivia Blauser studies at TSU and she helped bring this discussion to life through the student-lead nonprofit Rhizome Civic Service fellowship.

"I feel like a lot of young people including myself don't really have a space to talk about these kinds of things," said Blauser. "To see such passionate individuals that are younger than myself."

Where a senior at Hume-Fogg could share the fear he feels.

"To think about how people at my school could have been murdered or killed in that same way is very scary," said Onuorah. "We don't get the opportunity to really sit and reflect on what has happened."

He paints hope.

"We owe it to ourselves as a human race to make the world a brighter and more decent space," said Onuorah.

