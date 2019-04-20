Menu

Studio celebrates Easter with Bunny Yoga class

Posted: 8:49 PM, Apr 19, 2019
Updated: 2019-04-20 01:59:50Z
In honor of Easter weekend, a Nashville yoga studio held a special class involving bunnies.
bunnyyoga.png

Yes, that's right, you've heard of goat yoga, even puppy yoga and now there's bunny yoga.

Yogasoul on Wedgewood Avenue held the bunny yoga class on Good Friday.

During the hour-long class, bunnies were allowed to just hop around the room and interact with people.

All of the bunnies were provided by "Nashville Bunny Rescue" and are available for adoption. Proceeds from the class also went to the nonprofit.

Yogasoul plans to host another class soon.

