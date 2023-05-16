Study details litter in Tennessee. The results aren't great.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Littering on the roads is an eyesore for everyone, but when it's floating in our rivers and streams, it can be even worse.

A new study from TDOT and the group Keep Tennessee Beautiful says litter along our state's waterways piles up more quickly than in other areas.

David Whiteside with Tennessee Riverkeeper is well aware of the type of results found in the study.

Whiteside says the number one culprit is single-use plastics.

"With your single-use knives, forks, straws, all of that stuff has just ramped up and as a result of that, there's more of it going in our waterways," Whiteside said.

A visible problem documented yearly in Tennessee in report after report.