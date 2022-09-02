Study names southern states as worst place to work in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Living in the south can come with its perks like delicious barbecue, SEC sports and southern hospitality. However, a recent study found it may not be the best place in the United States to work.

The new analysis comes from the anti-poverty nonprofit Oxfam America, ahead of Labor Day weekend. The federal holiday marks the achievements of the American worker, but not all workers are treated equally across the states when it comes to pay, access to sick leave and other protections.

Oxfam America found the worst states for workers have a few things in common — they all are clustered in the Southeast.

North Carolina scored the lowest. The three lowest-ranked states are Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama, the new study found.

Tennessee comes in at No. 38 on the list.

The analysis also looked at the correlation between the state's treatment of workers and things like food insecurity, poverty and infant mortality levels.

It revealed that Americans who can telecommute and have "white-collar" jobs have different experiences than lower-wage workers, who may earn the minimum wage without the benefit of paid sick days or other protections.