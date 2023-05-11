Study shows students as young as middle school are abusing ADHD drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As a nationwide Adderall shortage continues, a new study has been deemed a 'wake-up-call' for parents about the abuse of ADHD medication.

While it does not come as a surprise that drugs like Adderall are abused among college students, this study shows that kids as young as middle school are also abusing these drugs.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor did a study focused on middle and high schoolers, collecting data over the course of 15 years from 2005 to 2020. It found in some schools -- more than 25 percent of students had abused stimulants.

This is an even bigger issue in suburban schools and schools with more white students.

Experts said if medication to treat attention deficit disorders is used by those who do not need it, it can produce a high and can even be dangerous — causing side effects like paranoia, dangerously high body temperature, and an irregular heartbeat.

Especially if combined with alcohol, taken in large doses, or in ways other than swallowing a pill.

Research shows misuse of ADHD medications can also lead to multiple substance use disorders.

So what can parents and caregivers do? Make sure your child's medication is secure. Make sure their school has strict medical dispensing policies. Lastly, have a conversation with your kid about what to do if someone asks for some of their medication for an all-night study session or for a party.