Study shows weakening confidence in Tennessee business environment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks announced Tuesday that because of staffing shortages, the Parthenon will be closed on Mondays for the time being.

That announcement is in line with a new survey from MTSU, showing that concerns about inflation and struggles to find qualified employees is lowering confidence in the state's economic outlook.

But for all the reports like that, there are also people like Kristin Huddleston in Estill Springs.

She says even after applying for all kinds of jobs for three months, she's hardly heard back from any employer.

"I've probably done 100 applications for various companies, even Walmart because I'm like, 'Something's got to give, anything at this point,' right?" Huddleston said.

It's a story that Kristin says is a lot more common than you might think, a story that bucks traditional thought.

"There's signs everywhere," Huddleston said. " I understand there's signs everywhere but i need to know who's actually hiring and who's serious about it."

Do you really need employees?" Huddleson said. "Because I will apply and I will show up for the interview."