Watch
News

Actions

Study shows weakening confidence in Tennessee business environment

items.[0].image.alt
Sky 5/WTVF
(FILE) - Downtown Nashville in May 2021
Nashville Cumberland River.jpeg
Posted at 3:27 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 04:27:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks announced Tuesday that because of staffing shortages, the Parthenon will be closed on Mondays for the time being.

That announcement is in line with a new survey from MTSU, showing that concerns about inflation and struggles to find qualified employees is lowering confidence in the state's economic outlook.

But for all the reports like that, there are also people like Kristin Huddleston in Estill Springs.

She says even after applying for all kinds of jobs for three months, she's hardly heard back from any employer.

"I've probably done 100 applications for various companies, even Walmart because I'm like, 'Something's got to give, anything at this point,' right?" Huddleston said.

It's a story that Kristin says is a lot more common than you might think, a story that bucks traditional thought.

"There's signs everywhere," Huddleston said. " I understand there's signs everywhere but i need to know who's actually hiring and who's serious about it."

Do you really need employees?" Huddleson said. "Because I will apply and I will show up for the interview."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap