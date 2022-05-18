Summer-like temps return with chances for storms in Middle Tennessee

(WTVF) — A couple of strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A few of those could be strong to severe. The chances are greater along and north of Interstate 40 into south-central Kentucky.

There could be a few more strong to severe storms developing on Thursday.

Not everyone will see rain or storms, but we'll all deal with the heat. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will remain above the normal but below the record of 95 degrees.

Meanwhile, we could have record warmth Friday. Currently, the record is 92 degrees set just a few years ago in 2018.

A cold front will bring more rain and storm chances Saturday and Saturday night, but highs will drop to the 70s for a few days Sunday into early next week.