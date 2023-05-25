Summer meal schedule for Tullahoma City School children released

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tullahoma City Schools started its summer meal program Monday to help feed any children in the area under the age of 19, which will operate until July 21.

Daily breakfast and lunch meals will be served during this time span with the exception of May 29 for the observance of Memorial Day and July 3-7 for the week of Independence Day, according to TCS.

Meals are free for anyone who is 18 years old or younger, though the child needs to be present to receive the meal. Any adult can purchase a meal and will need exact change at the time of sale. The price of breakfast is $2.25 and the price of lunch is $4.

The TCS Nutrition Department will not provide meal bags or operate drive-thru services after COVID-19 waivers expired last summer, meaning that the district will return to the protocol for summer meal programs prior to 2020 as outlined by USDA guidelines. Cafeterias will also not be open for eating this year, says TCS.

TCS has two vehicles to deliver the meals: Starvation Salvation Station (S3) and Starvation Station (S2). The S3 vehicle "will run on public routes" and the S2 vehicle "will deliver pre-made and packaged meals to school-related summer programs, daycare and other community camps," says TCS.

The TCS Nutrition Department will provide an updated weekly delivery schedule on its Facebook page and will post dates and times for the upcoming week each Sunday. Each route will also be posted on the district website under the school nutrition department information.