Summer season equals trauma season, according to doctors. How to stay out of the ER this summer

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer break is here. And as people head off on vacations and summer activities, it's also the busiest time for Emergency Departments.

Trauma-related injuries spike, usually doubling at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, one of the area's Level 1 trauma centers.

"We call it trauma season for a reason," said TriStar Skyline Trauma Medical Director Darrell Hunt. "That’s when we see the most injuries. People are out and about, more people are traveling."

If you don't want fun activities to put you or your loved ones in the emergency room, listen to Dr. Hunt.

"Because people are more on the road. There's a lot more driving, so basic things like wearing your seat belt can save a lot of injury. We've seen some pretty terrible injuries form younger people with spinal cord injuries from not wearing their seat belts, so let me stress that," he said.

If you're staying home, use safe practices when firing up the grill or riding your bike. Helmets and pads will make a big difference if you fall off while you ride.

"Trampolines in particular (are a problem), so children under six probably should not be on trampolines," Hunt said. "We see over 100,000 ER visits from trampolines each year."

And the burn unit and ER both see serious sunburns. Dr. Hunt suggests using sunscreen with an SPF of 50 or above.

He said simple precautions can make a world of difference when it comes to summer fun and keeping you and your loved ones out of the hospital.