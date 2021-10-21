Summit High community remembers superfan who died from COVID-19

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school football superfan is being remembered after he died from COVID-19 complications.

Two familiar faces are missing from the Old School Café in Spring Hill. The owner Maude Dixon, and her son, Austin Corbett, died from COVID-19 complications. "To lose Maud and then just a week later to lose Austin… just devastating," said Sgt. Brant Pewitt.

Pewitt had a special bond with Austin as his neighbor and school resource officer. Pewitt said, "He was an awesome kid."

Austin's dad, Bill Corbett, said the restaurant is currently closed. To help him with expenses and medical bills, there's a GoFundMe page.

Morgan Miller knew him through the Best Buddies program. Austin was smitten with her when they were in high school. "I loved him right back. He taught me more about myself and was a true friend to me," Miller said.

He always made Miller feel special. He would bring her flowers on her birthday too. “And another one was when he surprised me outside my house with ring pops, a balloon, and a card. He was always going out of his way to make me feel loved,” Miller said. “And then he got a job at Groove Life, and I have lots of rings from him. This is the one. He had a matching one too.”

On the sidelines of Summit High School football games, Austin liked pumping up the student section. “People feed off of that, they recognize the spirit that he possessed, and it was just inspirational," said assistant football coach Brian Burnham.

One day at half-time, Austin decided to run a touchdown for fun. "I think everybody got a big kick out of that," Burnham said.

A community is remembering a Summit High School super fan and his mom who died from COVID-19. Friends tell me Austin Corbett was so loved here, a celebration of life will be at the football field on Sunday at 2 @nc5 pic.twitter.com/3mPQg7pHNh — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) October 21, 2021

Burnham said it won't be the same without him. "I loved Austin. He’s going to be severely missed," Burnham said.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Summit's football field. They're asking people to wear school colors.

Bill Corbett said in his memory, they’re asking people to donate to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.