Sumner Co. sheriff warns of scammers targeting online daters

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a growing wave of cryptocurrency scams, particularly those connected to online dating platforms.

Officials said scammers often create fake profiles on dating apps or social media, building relationships with victims over days or even weeks before introducing so-called investment opportunities involving cryptocurrency.

Victims are then directed to websites or apps that appear legitimate, but are actually fraudulent. Once money is sent, officials said, it is often impossible to recover.

Authorities outlined several red flags to watch for, including someone asking for crypto investments despite never meeting in person, claims of “inside knowledge” or guaranteed returns, and pressure to move conversations off dating apps to private messaging platforms. Requests to act quickly or keep the investment secret are also warning signs, along with instructions to send money through Bitcoin, Ethereum, or similar platforms.

To protect themselves, officials urged residents to avoid sending money or investing based on advice from someone they have only met online. They also recommend verifying investment platforms through trusted financial sources and discussing financial decisions with a trusted friend or family member.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Officials emphasized a simple rule: if an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is.